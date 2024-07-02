With the 2024 NBA Free agency period underway, many eyes are on Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent and previously expressed interest in remaining with the Bulls. Yet, the early events of the offseason could suggest otherwise. Rumors of DeRozan and the Miami Heat having contact are flaring up.

DeRozan and the Heat have expressed mutual interest in each other, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. However, Miami has a financial barrier that could prevent DeRozan from joining the team.

The Heat can only sign him if he accepts a $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception or less likely, a minimum contract, per Jackson. Otherwise, Miami would have to work out a sign-and-trade with DeRozan to get him the contract he desires.

It would be interesting to see the veteran forward team up with Miami's stout contributors. Through 79 games, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals with the Bulls during the 2023-24 season. DeRozan continued his reign as one of the most clutch performers in the NBA. The mentality he shared after nailing an OT-forcing bucket against the Pacers on March 13th exemplifies the kind of player he is.

“I'm not scared to fail. I want those moments more than anything. It always reminds me of my childhood and doing the little fake countdown, jumping on the bed, and fake-shooting the shot. As a competitor, those moments are the ones I relish,” DeRozan claimed, per Bulls insider K.C. Johnson.

Could DeRozan's leadership transfer to the Heat?

Will the Heat make an NBA free agency move for DeMar DeRozan?

DeMar DeRozan was adamant that he wanted to return to the Bulls during the 2023-24 season, setting the record straight in early April.

“This is where I want to be,” DeRozan said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I love ownership. I love everything about the city and the franchise, top to bottom–the front office, the staff we have. It's one of those places that gives me motivation to see everybody get what they deserve and feel what winning is like again.”

“You watch me, how hard I play, how hard I want to give success to this organization, this city, that's my focal point. I always want to finish the job. The last couple years have been tough and so many ups and downs. But I always want to weather the storm and stick through whatever situation it is to make the most of it, to make it even better,” DeRozan added.

Despite the veteran forward's remarks, the Bulls have trended toward a youth movement. First, they traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for 21-year-old Josh Giddey. Then, they selected 19-year-old G League Ignite prospect Matas Buzelis with their 11th overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Chicago also signed former Indiana Pacers forward Jaylen Smith to a contract. These moves could signal DeRozan's departure for a contending team.

The Heat would certainly be a competitive squad for DeRozan. Yet, the main concern would be his fit next to Jimmy Butler. Would the lack of stellar shooting at the forward positions work?

It will be interesting to see how things develop as the 2024 NBA free agency period continues.