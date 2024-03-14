The Chicago Bulls completed a thrilling 132-129 victory over Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Chicago's win came off a valiant effort from star forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan revealed his honest and powerful thoughts on his clutch stretch of play.
DeMar DeRozan opens up about play that helped Bulls secure the win
First, DeRozan spoke to reporters after the game and walked them through the process of his last-second OT bucket. He said the original plan was for him to get the ball at the top of the key. However, he did something Indiana's defense was not expecting.
“I just found an opening, honestly…I always tell [Alex Caruso] no matter what the play is, I'm gonna get open one way or another. I got to a spot where they didn't think the ball was going to go,” DeRozan said, per The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry.
Thankfully, DeRozan's mid-range prayer hit nothing but the net. Yet, DeRozan does not see such shots as faithful hoists. He embraces the moment with confidence.
“I'm not scared to fail. I want those moments more than anything. It always reminds me of my childhood and doing the little fake countdown, jumping on the bed and fake-shooting the shot. As a competitor, those moments are the ones I relish,” DeRozan claimed, per Bulls insider K.C. Johnson.
DeMar DeRozan's play and confidence pushes the Bulls forward
DeRozan finished the Bulls-Pacers game with a whopping 46 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. His stellar play helped Chicago improve their record to 32-34. The team remains ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers sit in seventh.
All in all, with DeMar DeRozan's stout leadership and contributions from other players, the Bulls have a chance to go on a hot streak amid their NBA Playoffs aspirations.