The Chicago Bulls are nearing the end of their 2023-24 regular season run. Chicago is trying to hold onto its ninth-place Eastern Conference standing in anticipation of an NBA Play-In opportunity. Star forward DeMar DeRozan will do all he can to help the team in the spring of 2024 and made a big declaration ahead of his contract negotiations for the NBA free agency period.
DeRozan wants to stay with the Bulls long-term
DeRozan spoke with reporters about his desire to stay with Chicago ahead of the Bulls' pivotal matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
“This is where I want to be,” DeRozan said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “I love ownership. I love everything about the city and the franchise, top to bottom–the front office, the staff we have. It's one of those places that gives me motivation to see everybody get what they deserve and feel what winning is like again.”
The 34-year-old forward has been instrumental in keeping the Bulls afloat during their tough bout with injuries over the last two years. DeRozan has played 74 games or more in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and continues to provide stout offensive production.
He averages 23.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game through 77 games played in 2023-24. Yet, his resolve to help take Chicago to the next level is shown through more than mere stats.
“You watch me, how hard I play, how hard I want to give success to this organization, this city, that's my focal point. I always want to finish the job. The last couple years have been tough and so many ups and downs. But I always want to weather the storm and stick through whatever situation it is to make the most of it, to make it even better,” DeRozan said.
Chicago has a winner in DeMar DeRozan and extending his contract could bear some sweet-tasting fruit.
DeRozan ready to help Bulls jump alongside a key contributor
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls had a taste of success during the 2021-22 season. The team improved to hold first place in the Eastern Conference standings early on in the year. This happened to be when serviceable two-way guard Lonzo Ball was healthy. Unfortunately, Ball has missed two seasons with knee ailments.
Nevertheless, DeRozan believes Chicago can reach the heights they once were at, and he believes Ball will be key to the team's success.
“One thing about ‘Zo, he's been one of the strongest individuals I've seen, how positive he has stayed,” DeRozan claimed.
“I haven't had a chance to see his workouts in person. But when I check on him, it's always positive feedback. I'm hoping for the best…There's not a day not a day that goes by that I don't think about when we had Lonzo and how he was playing–how we were playing–and the things he was doing on the court was remarkable.”
Ball was a true difference-maker when he joined the team in 2021. The former 2017 second overall pick averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5,1 assists, and career-highs of 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35 games with Chicago.
If he returns healthy alongside Zach Lavine, the Bulls will have a chance to climb to the top of the conference again.
Regardless of what happens, fans can be sure of one thing: DeMar DeRozan wants to stay long-term and will give his all to help his team ascend. Will the Bulls extend his contract going into the 2024 NBA free agency period? Only time will tell.