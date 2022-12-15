By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has seen his name in trade rumors for years, even before the team dealt James Harden and entered a total rebuild. Considering Gordon’s prolific shooting ability, it’s easy to see why rival NBA teams have long been interested in him. And a recent report indicates that the Rockets might be as close to trading Gordon as they have ever been.

The Rockets have had preliminary talks about a Gordon trade with a half dozen teams to this point, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen. Houston’s asking price is reportedly a first-round pick from this year’s draft. But if dealing with a title contender, the Rockets will ask them for a first in a future season or one from another team. In lamen’s terms, ideally, the Rockets want a 2023 first-round pick for Gordon that won’t be in the late 20s.

Eric Gordon, 34, is in his 14th year in the NBA and seventh as a member of the Rockets. He’s averaging 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 23 appearances this season. Gordon is shooting the ball incredibly well from the free throw line thus far, as he’s converting 86.8% of his free throw attempts, the second-best percentage of his career.

It’s hard to imagine that Gordon will remain in Houston past February’s trade deadline. Expect many more rumors surrounding Gordon to surface over the next few months as trade talks around the league inevitably heat up. And expect the 34-year-old to end up with a title-contending team ultimately.