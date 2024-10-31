A 1-3 start for the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't exactly what they envisioned. After defeating a weak Philadelphia 76ers team without Joel Embiid or Paul George, they dropped three straight. As the Bucks square off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, they could finish the month going 1-4.



A CBS Sports article highlighted that Antetokounmpo could either want out or be traded.



After all, a clip of Antetokounmpo surfaced after saying he could be traded if he doesn't win another championship. Amidst the rough start for the Bucks, the rumor train has departed.



An Eastern Conference NBA executive has already heard the places believed to be Giannis' would-be preferred destinations: “The teams I've heard are Miami (Heat) and New York — the Nets, not the Knicks.”

Why does Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo want to go to the Heat or Nets?

The Heat have been the thorn in Antetokounmpo's side for years. They were eliminated by them in 2020 and 2023. However, Heat president Pat Riley has a culture that Antetokounmpo is all about. Put your head down and work, with no complaints, and championship aspirations every year.

Both times the Heat eliminated the Bucks, they went on to the NBA Finals. Although they lost both times, they had the roster to get to the highest level in the NBA. Milwaukee was more talented but Miami's culture truly paved the way both times the team squared off.

For the Brooklyn Nets, they have nearly $90 million of their salary off the books heading into the 2025-26 season. Antetokounmpo could command another max contract, especially as the salary cap increases. He can also be the primary option for a team desperate for a star player.

The defense took a major step back since Mike Budenholzer was fired. Last season, they had a 115.8 defensive rating, marking them 19th in the NBA. This season, it's down to 21st. Even though Jrue Holiday is now with the Boston Celtics, their defensive identity is present. Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez offer rim protection,



“I haven't heard them mentioned, but yeah, if you're Milwaukee you might just go, ‘I don't give a f— what you want. If you want out, we're getting the best deal we can.' And Oklahoma City could offer a good one.”

Milwaukee is hoping to not trade away their franchise player. The Bucks traded for Damian Lillard before the start of last season. The chemistry has been there between the two superstars. Regardless, it hasn't translated over to wins. Unless Milwaukee starts winning games consistently, Antetokounmpo could be on his way out.