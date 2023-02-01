The Atlanta Hawks aren’t expected to be very active at the trade deadline, but there is one player on the roster garnering a ton of interest from the rest of the league: Sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has a player option worth $18 million next season. However, the Hawks aren’t exactly looking to move him. Via The Athletic:

“League sources say the Hawks have no shortage of trade interest in Bogdan Bogdanović as well — as in “half the league is calling” type stuff. The 30-year-old guard has a player option for $18 million next season, so most teams would understandably view him as a short-term rental (with the hopes of re-signing him if he opts out). To this point, the Hawks haven’t shown much interest in moving him.”

This really isn’t a surprise. Bogdanovic is a certified sniper and as we all know, every contender out there is looking for more shooting at the deadline. He would be a solid addition to countless organizations. The Serbian is averaging 15.5 PPG off the bench for Atlanta and is undoubtedly one of their most important role players. He’s also draining 36% of his triples.

If the Hawks were in the gutter of the East, they’d probably be more willing to part ways. But, Nate McMillan’s squad is 25-26 and sits in eighth place, and has every opportunity to make the playoffs still. Bogdanovic is a key part of their success.

The trade deadline is on February 9th. Unless a massive offer comes in, it feels likely Bogdan Bogdanovic stays put.