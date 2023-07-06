Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks has been floated in trade rumors this offseason as the team tries to get its financial situation in order, but the latest report indicates that he might be staying for the long haul.

“Elsewhere with the Hawks, there continues to be optimism among league personnel familiar with the situation that Atlanta will come to terms on a contract extension for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray,” according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

There have been a lot of trade rumors regarding the Hawks this summer. The team did trade John Collins to the Utah Jazz. It was expected that John Collins would be on the move. Murray has been floated in rumors, along with Clint Capela. The Hawks have also been mentioned as a potential destination for Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. Although, reports seem to indicate that not much progress has been made on that front.

It will be interesting to see if the Hawks move Clint Capela or close in on a trade for Pascal Siakam.

For now, it seems that the Hawks want to lock in Dejounte Murray and keep the backcourt duo together with Trae Young.

The team is tasked with building around their young star player in Trae Young. They traded for Murray last offseason from the San Antonio Spurs, so it would be a quick turnaround to trade him just a year later.

The Hawks lost tot he Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The team will have to improve its roster in hopes of making a deeper run next season.