The Hawks could be active on the trade market.

The Atlanta Hawks have been having a bit of a disappointing 2023-24 season so far. They are currently 12-17 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. After having a solid 2022-23 season, Dejounte Murray has continued his solid play this year for the Hawks but his name has come up already in trade rumors. One team that has been linked to him, albeit with a catch, is the New York Knicks. In any case, the Hawks are reportedly open to exploring possible Murray trades as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reports that, “Multiple teams consulted in Orlando believe that the Hawks will explore their trade options with Dejounte Murray over the next six weeks leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.”

Stein goes on to report that the Hawks trade chatter centers around their disappointing start to the season and their desire to upgrade the supporting cast around Trae Young. He reports that Clint Capela and DeAndre Hunter could come up in trade discussions as well.

Murray has been the starting shooting guard for the Hawks and has been playing a little over 34 minutes per game. He's been averaging 20.3 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 38.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Murray's numbers have been solid and his shooting percentages are in line with his career average. It's understandable that the Hawks might be frustrating with their current record but it's debatable as to whether trading Murray is the answer.