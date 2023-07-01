Now that Damian Lillard has finally requested a trade, the Miami Heat are expected to put together an offer for the Portland Trail Blazers star. It comes as no surprise that Tyler Herro is the best player on the Heat roster that is likely to be at the center of a Damian Lillard trade package, though the Blazers will need much more in return for the seven-time All-Star.

Miami is prepared to offer Herro, draft picks and possibly Duncan Robinson in a Heat-Blazers trade, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. The Heat can trade their first-round picks in 2028 and 2030. Miami could also offer to swap future first-round picks with Portland.

The Heat are reportedly Lillard's preferred trade destination. The Blazers are expected to work with Lillard regarding trade scenarios. Would Herro, Robinson and potential late-round first-round picks be enough to get Lillard in South Beach?

Portland might seek a better trade package for arguably the best player in franchise history. The Brooklyn Nets are thought to be an acceptable destination for Lillard, and they can offer the Blazers a better array of picks than the Heat. The San Antonio Spurs are also viewed as a wild-card candidate to acquire Lillard.

The Blazers could unload Jusuf Nurkic's contract onto the Heat in a Lillard trade. Nurkic has three seasons left on a four-year, $70 million contract. The center last played more than 56 games in the 2018-2019 season.

Herro won the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year award. He's averaged at least 20 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in each of the last two seasons.