Should the Heat pursue Donovan Mitchell once again?

Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is one of the biggest questions for the team heading to the trade deadline. Mitchell has two year left on his contract after the 2023-24 season, though the last one for 2025-26 is a player option. With Mitchell yet to agree on a contract extension, it has naturally fueled talks about the Cavs potentially moving on from him instead of losing him for nothing.

If the Cavs do end up deciding to trade him, though, they won't be lacking in potential suitors for the All-Star guard. In fact, an old Mitchell pursuer in the Miami Heat could come back to try again.

According to the latest rumors, the Heat “have long had their eyes on Mitchell” and could make a move for him if he's available before the trade deadline, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have also been mentioned as possible suitors, though it's no surprise since the Cavs scorer is from New York.

“If the Cavaliers decide to trade All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, it will be a major move for the Cavs and the team acquiring him – perhaps Brooklyn, New York or Miami (the Heat have been looking for a combo guard and have long had their eyes on Mitchell),” Zillgitt reported.

It is important to note that when the Utah Jazz explored potential deals for Donovan Mitchell, the Heat were among the teams who expressed interest in a deal. Unfortunately, the Cavs beat them and the Knicks for the superstar.

Miami has since tried hard to find that second offensive option to pair alongside Jimmy Butler, but Pat Riley and Co. missed out on both Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard in the past offseason.

Mitchell can definitely be a good fit for Miami, though it remains to be seen if the Cavs will actually make him available. After all, Cleveland still owns a winning record and remains in postseason contention after 30-plus games into the season, even with the absences of both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. With that said, it won't be shocking if they decide to be buyers instead of sellers at the deadline.