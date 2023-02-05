The Miami Heat have a huge question to answer about Kyle Lowry. Brought on a couple of years ago in a sign-and-trade, the former All-Star has struggled mightily this season. He’s playing less minutes, and is more often than not on the injury list. Because of that, the team could potentially look for a new point guard. There’s apparently one PG that the Heat are not quite interested in a trade: Los Angeles Lakers PG Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer.

“It’s been repeated by league personnel that Miami has little regard for swapping Kyle Lowry for Westbrook,” Fischer reported Saturday. “Even still, the Lakers have remained reluctant to offer both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in any deal — a price rival teams have consistently required to take on Westbrook’s contract — let alone sacrifice both selections without protections.”

When he’s healthy and fully engaged, Kyle Lowry can be an asset to any contending team. He cannot be the first option like he did in years past, but he’s still capable of running a team when their stars sit. Unfortunately, injuries and his age have hampered the Heat point guard’s ability to contribute. He’s routinely found himself sitting in the fourth quarter, even when games are close.

The question, though, is if Russell Westbrook makes enough difference over Kyle Lowry to warrant a trade. The Heat are another team lacking consistent outside shooting. Lowry is struggling from deep, but he’s a way better shooter than Westbrook even on a down year.

There’s also the matter of the Lakers’ reluctance to part with their picks to get rid of Westbrook’s ginormous contract. Ultimately, it feels like the Heat might end up looking for a Kyle Lowry suitor somewhere else.