Can the Hornets find a willing trade suitor for Kyle Lowry?

The Charlotte Hornets traded guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat in exchange for veteran Kyle Lowry along with a lottery-protected 2027 1st-round pick on Monday morning. This deal likely signals the start of a fire sale in Charlotte as it looks to trade its other veterans on the roster. The Hornets are reportedly looking to accumulate assets for the future to build around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

With the Hornets headed in that direction, they have no incentive to keep Lowry around for long. The point guard could very well find himself on the buyout market soon with control over which contender he could go next to pursue another NBA championship.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hornets will look to explore the trade market for the 37-year-old. That might be a challenge for the Hornets, who must find a suitor willing to part ways with its assets to bring in Lowry's $29.7 million price tag this season.

Nonetheless, it wouldn't hurt the Hornets to go around the room and try to shop Lowry for whatever pieces they could get. It will be better than letting him go for nothing. With that said, here are some potential Kyle Lowry trade destinations should the Charlotte Hornets flip him.

A team that could use a veteran like Kyle Lowry is the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder, who have the second-youngest roster in the NBA, have taken a massive leap this 2023-24 season. Led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rookie of the Year leader Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City has ascended the Western Conference ladder and currently holds the No. 2 seed in the standings.

But like with teams who broke out in the past, the Thunder still have skeptics who believe they are still some pieces away from truly contending. For one, they are an extremely young group that doesn't have a ton of postseason experience. They've been terrific in the regular season, but the playoffs are a much different beast with the amount of pressure that goes with it.

With that, the Thunder could benefit with having an experienced vet like Lowry on and off the floor. At Year 18, the former Villanova standout has seen it all — from playoff failures, to NBA Finals runs, to reaching the mountaintop and helping bring home an NBA championship. He should serve as a strong veteran mentor for OKC's budding star core.

At 37 years old, Lowry has already lost a step. But despite his age, the man still brings a ton of energy with his hustle and tenacity on both ends of the court. He could be a reliable piece off the bench and provide leadership in the second unit.

Oklahoma City will likely not be one of Lowry's top choices in a buyout. So if the Thunder really want to trade for the NBA champion, they should swing a deal for the veteran to beat out suitors who are otherwise waiting for him on the buyout market. They can trade a package involving Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micic, and a future second-round pick or two for Lowry. OKC has the assets to trade for anything it wants, as long as Sam Presti is willing to part ways with some of the capital in war chest of picks.

Another team that could trade for Kyle Lowry is the Philadelphia 76ers. Lowry has been a target of the Sixers in the past, but they wound up trading for James Harden instead. With Harden now gone and Philly riding with a tandem of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, they could pursue the 37-year-old once again.

The Sixers could ideally wait around for Lowry on the buyout market. For sure, they would be on the radar considering he is from Philadelphia. Likewise, the presence of his former coach Nick Nurse could sway him to Philly for a reunion.

However, if they wait on a buyout, a team like Oklahoma City could try to take a swing at him. The Sixers would lose out in getting a veteran who could be a solid addition to their guard depth.

Philadelphia can trade a second round pick or two along with the contracts of Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington, both of whom are seeing limited playing time from coach Nick Nurse, to get Lowry from the Hornets. Charlotte could choose the package of Morris and Covington over the Thunder's Bertans and Micic combination since Morris and Covington are both on expiring contracts.

The Sixers do have enough depth in the backcourt, which could create a logjam. But getting a guy who is familiar with Nurse and has won a championship with the coach could help Embiid and the Sixers finally get over the hump and bring home a title in Philly.