James Harden has been at the center of recent Philadelphia 76ers news. The former All-Star's absence from the Sixers leaves Joel Embiid and company shorthanded in their season debut against the Milwaukee Bucks, who recently acquired Damian Lillard. Now, the NBA is investigating Harden's omittance from the season opener lineup as the player participation policy takes effect.

Sixers must answer for James Harden not playing in season opener

NBA spokesman Mike Bass commented on the investigation concerning the Sixers' opening game:

“We're looking into the facts around James Harden's availability tonight to determine whether an approved reason exists for his lack of participation,” Bass said, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski elaborated on the problem with Harden's absence from the game. Philadelphia is playing a national TV game against Milwaukee. Therefore, the Sixers are required to provide a valid explanation for why a healthy recent All-Star is not playing.

Harden left Philly to tend to a sick family member before returning on Wednesday. Perhaps the 34-year-old is still being affected by the recent events.

Nevertheless, the 76ers seek to take a win from a loaded Bucks team. There is no question of Giannis Antetokoumpo's two-way dominance. However, the dynamic of his team changed with Damian Lillard's arrival. The superstar pairing is the only one in the NBA with two players averaging 30+ points per game, per 2022-23 season stats.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid looks to continue his own dominance. The former MVP should have improved confidence after his commanding season. In addition, Tyrese Maxey looks to continue his impressive ascent as one of Philly's main offensive leaders.

The exciting Eastern Conference matchup tips off at 6:30 Central Standard Time.