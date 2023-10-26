Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has been criticized many times over the years for his work ethic. But, The Beard just had a very intense offseason where he was focused on getting better and helping a team towards a championship, whether it's the Sixers or Los Angeles Clippers.

As reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Harden rented a home in Aspen this summer in order to do some rigorous training at high altitudes:

“In the offseason, Harden rented a house for nearly a month in a resort area of Aspen, Colorado, for an offseason boot camp, sources say. The high altitude made for rigorous training sessions. He worked out multiple times a day during the entirety of his 27-day occupancy.”