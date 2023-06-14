The Rockets have several key decisions to make this offseason. The specter of James Harden potentially returning to Houston hovers over most of them.

This reportedly includes their decision when it comes to the fourth overall pick they own in the 2023 NBA Draft. In the latest mock draft from ESPN, writer Jeremy Woo dropped a nugget of “uncertainty” when it comes to James Harden's potential homecoming.

“At this point, Amen Thompson and [Cam] Whitmore are the two names circulating as leading candidates at No. 4. One potential factor in the decision is James Harden‘s potential return to the Rockets — a situation that rival teams have come to view as increasingly uncertain in recent weeks,” Woo said

It's still very difficult to tell if Harden's rumored dalliance with the idea of joining the Rockets once again is a leverage play for his next deal with the Sixers or a legitimate desire to return to his old life as the face of the Houston franchise.

If he does return, it likely won't be for a short-term deal and will immediately thrust him into his familiar spot as the first option of the Rockets' offense. That makes the NBA Draft decision a precarious one given a potentially massive possession-eater coming in should they decide to take a playmaker. But if they opt for a more complementary piece to James Harden, they'll look foolish if he ends up spurning them in the end.

The James Harden question mark makes for a very interesting offseason in Houston