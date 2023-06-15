With the NBA Draft just a week away, the Utah Jazz project to be one of the busiest teams on draft night. After all, Utah owns a whopping three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, tied with the Indiana Pacers for the most of any team. Specifically, the Jazz own the ninth pick, the 16th pick, and the 28th pick.

But the Jazz might not keep all of their picks in the first round. Utah is reportedly eyeing various trade-up scenarios using its three first-round picks, per a recent article from Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer:

“The Jazz are another team making efforts to move up in the draft, sources said. Utah holds the Nos. 9, 16 and 28 selections and has contacted teams about various trade scenarios with those three selections.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Utah Jazz missed out on the postseason for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign after trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the 2022 offseason. But the Jazz now have a great young core, led by Lauri Markkanen, who won the league's Most Improved Player award, and Walker Kessler, who earned All-Rookie first-team honors.

Armed with talented young players and loads of future draft picks, Danny Ainge has done a great job rebuilding the organization. The Jazz are still a ways away from competing for a title, sure, but Utah fans have to be optimistic about the team's future. Here's to hoping that if Ainge decides to trade up in the draft, the player that the Jazz draft will help Utah make the playoffs in 2024.