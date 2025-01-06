The writing is on the wall for Jimmy Butler's tenure with the Miami Heat. Butler was the star of the show for the Heat during their runs to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, but the relationship between the two parties looks like it truly is beyond saving. Butler expressed his frustrations with the team in a fiery press conference following a brutal loss to the Indiana Pacers, formally requested a trade shortly after, and then the Heat suspended him for seven games citing conduct detrimental to the team.

Trade talks involving Butler are only expected to heat up from here. In fact, the Heat's decision to levy a suspension towards Butler indicates some frustration on their end too. But there may not be an immediate resolution to this situation even after the seven-game suspension is over, as per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“While the Miami Heat continues to listen to trade offers for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, his Heat tenure isn’t officially over yet. According to a source close to the situation, Butler will be expected to rejoin the Heat and play in games if he’s still on the roster at the end of his team-issued seven-game suspension,” Chiang wrote.

There are some instances in which the relationship between the player and team is irreparable to the point where it's best for both sides to be apart. But the Heat have no interest in such a recourse as they look to deal with the Butler trade situation internally.

“As of now, the Heat is not interested in having Butler remain away from the team while paying him the remainder of his $48.8 million salary for this season after his suspension is over,” Chiang added.

Heat are on a timer on the Jimmy Butler trade front

With Jimmy Butler being at the end of his rope with regards to his Heat stint, there is no chance that Butler returns to the team once his contract is up. Butler has a player option worth $52.4 million next season, but it's hard to envision him picking that up without receiving a guarantee that he will be traded away.

Thus, the best time to trade Butler may be prior to this year's trade deadline. A bidding war could ensue, and Butler would have more time to negotiate a new contract with his new team. The Heat are on the clock, and they have until 3 PM E.T. on January 6 to resolve this matter.