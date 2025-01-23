With the continued drama involving Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, one who has commented on the recent events is the team's leading scorer Tyler Herro. As the Heat guard is set to return Thursday when the Heat takes on the Milwaukee Bucks, he would speak about the ongoing situation involving his long-time teammate in Butler.

Butler will miss the next two games due to a suspension as he missed the team flight to Milwaukee, resulting in another transgression to the team. He is already coming off a seven-game suspension where he has played three games, but now with the team playing without Butler once again, Herro was asked about going back and forth between game plans as he would answer ending by saying that he and the team “love Jimmy” according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“What do you think?” Herro said at Thursday morning's shootaround. “It’s probably not the easiest to work with someone who’s in and out in any job…We love Jimmy, we love for him to be here. I love Jimmy.”

Speaking of the recent Butler suspension from the Heat, Herro was also asked about everything with Butler and didn't delve too deeply into it.

“We all know everything that’s going on. Not much to talk about,” Herro said.

Bam Adebayo on the Heat's mindset amidst Jimmy Butler drama

The Heat's captain Bam Adebayo spoke about the continued situation with Butler, but his main focus is getting the team on the same page. He would emphasize how that predicament is between Butler and the front office while the team should only be set on winning the games in front of them.

“We keep the main thing the main thing,” Adebayo said. “That’s between him and the management and we let that be that. The rest of us, we worry about how we get wins. Next guy up is our mentality. We’ve been preaching that for how long at this point?”

Another key Heat player and one who has been teammates with Butler for the whole tenure is Duncan Robinson who has been in the starting lineup a good portion of this season. When asked if the situation with Butler is “disruptive,” he would downplay it getting to the team.

“I don’t think disruptive is the word,” Duncan Robinson said. “It is what it is at this point.”

Heat's Tyler Herro looks to step up amidst Jimmy Butler's absence

With the team missing Butler Thursday and Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, they are set to get back Herro who missed his first game of the season in the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers but said at shootaround he's set to come back.

“I should be able to go,” Herro said. “Definitely ready to roll tonight. Just want to get back tonight and start a new little streak.”

The team will also seem to further utilize the long-awaited frontcourt duo of Bam Adebayo and Heat's first-round pick Kel'el Ware as Spoelstra made sure to not forget about the perimeter players in that lineup.

“Our perimeter players have to take the challenge in pick-and-roll basketball. That’s what this league is now,” Spoelstra said. “You can’t die on screens, leave it all to the bigs. “When we really are at our best, our perimeter players are competing on the ball and doing their job…. Our defense is 12th right now. We need to get to another level.”

Miami is now 21-21 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as they look to get back in the win column Thursday in Milwaukee.