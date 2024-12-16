Any potential Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler trade to the Golden State Warriors was shut down by NBA insider Tim Bontemps. He explained on the Hoop Collective Podcast how, from a financial and practical perspective, the trade doesn't make sense.



“If you’re doing that trade right, the most likely money in the trade is Dennis Schroder, who they just got for $13 million and is expiring,” Bontemps said. “Andrew Wiggins, who is owed around $27 million a year the next couple years, then $28 and $30 million, the next two years.



“Then probably Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, who is in the last year of the deal and is going to be expecting to get a hefty raise as a restricted free agent this summer. If Miami makes that trade, they’re going to be in the luxury tax if they retain Jonathan Kuminga in 6 months. That is going to be a difficult sell.”



Kuminga has been the prized possession that the Heat could see as a pivotal piece to their future. Despite head coach Erik Spoelstra dismissing any Butler trade rumors, it's hard to play through. After all, Butler dyed his hair all the colors of teams that were interested in him.



Not to mention, taking back Kuminga would put the Heat in some salary cap trouble. They'll hit the luxury tax threshold if they trade for the Warriors forward and resign him. After he didn't receive a contract extension this summer, he'll likely look for a big price tag.

A Jimmy Butler trade between the Heat and the Warriors has questions

Butler is 35 years old and is averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. On the other hand, Kuminga is 22 years old and is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and two assists. The numbers aren’t that different. The Warriors would have to decide if they want to give up on Kuminga.



While their roles are different, Butler likely has more years behind him than in front of him. For Kuminga, the inverse is likely. Still, Bontemps doesn't see a move happening between the Heat and the Warriors anytime soon.



“I don’t think this one is happening until the deadline for all the reasons we’ve talked about,” Bontemps said. “It feels like if anything is going to happen, it’s going to be at the last minute because you’re just going to have to jump through so many hoops to get it done that you’re going to exhaust all other options first.”



The Butler trade saga will continue as long as the season lasts or until he gets traded. Either way, many teams have expressed their interest in the all-star forward. While Miami is taking phone calls about all offers, they'll need to weigh out everything before a decision is made.