The Miami Heat are looking to ship out Jimmy Butler ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, and the star is sending an urgent message to the franchise with the clock ticking, according to Chris Haynes.

“Sources: Jimmy Butler's camp has repeatedly told Heat he's in shape, healthy and ready to continue his career and move past this immediately. Their messaging to Heat has been to negotiate best deal possible and once in red zone, if that team is granted permission by MIA to speak with Butler's rep to discuss his longterm future, that dialogue would be welcomed. To date, no team has asked for permission,” Chris Haynes reports.

There has been much speculation that Jimmy Butler's desired destination is the Phoenix Suns. Haynes' report indicates that Butler would be open to negotiating an extension with a team that gives the Heat the best offer. Butler has a certain amount of leverage due to the opt-out that exists in his current contract after this season. Recently, it was reported that Butler would not sign an extension with the Golden State Warriors, so those trade talks broke down.

Haynes' report suggests that Butler is open to a variety of destinations. However, it seems to be contingent on an extension, and it is unknown how many teams out there are willing to extend Butler after acquiring him. Seemingly the only sure thing is that the Heat and Butler should have this resolved come Thursday, as it seems like an untenable situation.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that the Heat could just trade Butler somewhere before Thursday's deadline without worrying about the contract, if things do not work out with the Suns. Obviously, the ideal outcome for Butler is to get a new home and long-term contract extension out of this. Only time will tell where Butler will be playing basketball after the deadline.