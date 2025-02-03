Jimmy Butler has NBA fans on pins and needles wondering if he's the next superstar to get traded. The league already watched Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swap places in Saturday night's shocking trade. The Miami Heat star is anticipated to be dealt next.

Butler looked like he had a destination lined up Sunday. The Golden State Warriors surfaced into the picture as a potential landing spot. However, the Dubs have called off the trade pursuit. It's due to a contract extension bombshell, per ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there and therefore, trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now, sources told ESPN,' Windhorst shared on X.

Butler remains with the Heat despite the continuous growing unrest between he and the franchise.

Where was Jimmy Butler Saturday as Heat played?

Butler is currently suspended by the team as he seeks a new NBA home. He was not with the team during their 105-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs. So where was Butler?

Butler took in the San Diego State-Wyoming college basketball contest on Saturday amid his suspension. He ended up watching the Aztecs claim a narrow 63-61 win over their Mountain West Conference rival at Viejas Arena.

Butler is suspended without pay from the Heat, which went into effect on Jan. 28. Miami reprimanded Butler for walking out on a shootaround session before its contest against the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shook up the league with their blockbuster trade on Saturday night. Doncic and Davis were part of a mega swap that also included Markieff Morris and a 2029 first round pick. The Lakers and Mavs officially confirmed the moves on Sunday afternoon. Butler still awaits his next NBA destination — but it won't be Golden State.