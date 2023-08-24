Amid the drama between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, there have been growing fears on how the situation could affect Joel Embiid and his feelings towards the team and the whole situation he's in.

Harden has demanded a trade away from the Sixers, and it has since turned ugly after the Beard publicly shamed Sixers president Daryl Morey and called him a liar. The former NBA MVP even went on to say that his relationship with the team is beyond repair. He has since been fined $100,000 for his comments, though it's safe to expect that the punishment would only cause more turmoil between him and the franchise.

With all the unnecessary off-court issue, though, a Sixers source noted that Embiid could grow frustrated with everything that's happening and ask for a move away from the franchise as well. Of course it's all talk for now, but considering all the buzz about a potential Embiid trade, it's hard not to fear for the worst.

“I think there's another domino that might fall here before long if this stuff keeps going,” the source told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com. When asked to explain, the source added: “Well, the big fella. Eventually he’s gonna get fed up with this.”

True enough, there have been several speculations on Joel Embiid's future with the Sixers because of the James Harden issue, and this latest update only pours more gasoline on that growing fire.

For what it's worth, the odds on Embiid asking for a trade have since increased. The New York Knicks have also been linked with Embiid, especially after the big man invited Knicks president Leon Rose and his top aide William Wesley to his wedding.

For now nothing is set in stone yet. But if the Sixers want to avoid further issues, they might need to resolve their Harden dilemma sooner rather than later.