With the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday, speculation surrounding Kevin Durant’s future with the Phoenix Suns continues to intensify. However, according to a report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, Durant has “serious reservations” about the possibility of being traded to the Golden State Warriors for a second stint.

Durant’s name has gained traction in trade discussions over the past few days, particularly in connection to the Warriors. Golden State, currently 25-24 and sitting as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, has reportedly explored avenues to reunite with Durant as the team looks for a boost ahead of the postseason push.

Kevin Durant's championship past with Warriors complicates potential reunion

Durant previously found success with the Warriors, winning back-to-back championships in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons and earning two NBA Finals MVP awards. However, his tenure ended in 2019 after suffering an Achilles injury during the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Following that series loss, Durant left in free agency and joined the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite his history with the franchise, The Stein Line report notes that the 15-time All-Star hesitates to return to Golden State. One factor in a potential trade structure involves longtime Warriors forward Draymond Green. The report states that Golden State may include Green in a multi-team trade to bring Kevin Durant back, despite previously resisting moves involving him due to his strong relationship with Stephen Curry.

Durant's status with Suns remains uncertain amid trade speculation

Durant has been a key piece for the Suns this season, averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range. However, with Phoenix struggling to gain consistency in a tightly packed Western Conference, trade speculation has surrounded the organization ahead of the deadline.

The Suns, currently 25-24 and holding the eighth seed in the conference, have yet to indicate whether they are seriously considering a trade involving Durant. Phoenix made a significant commitment when acquiring him in 2023, with championship aspirations tied to a core featuring Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Meanwhile, the Suns ruled Durant out for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a left ankle sprain, raising further questions about his immediate future. With trade speculation swirling and the deadline approaching, his absence adds another layer of uncertainty to Phoenix’s roster situation.

Despite the growing trade speculation, there is a strong belief that Kevin Durant does not want to be moved at all this week, at least to the extent that he has control over the situation. With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, discussions surrounding Durant’s potential move will likely continue, but his reported hesitation toward a return to the Warriors remains a key development in the process.