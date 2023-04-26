ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Harrison Barnes was an open three-pointer away from sending the Golden State Warriors to the brink this postseason. Instead, his shot clanked off the rim and the Sacramento Kings lost their series lead.

Barnes had extra motivation given that the opponents were his ex-teammates. While he’s said to be on good terms with most of his former crew, that list apparently doesn’t include Draymond Green. The Warriors star spoke out about being shunned by Barnes during a recent episode of his podcast guest-starring Damian Lillard. The reason in two words? Kevin Durant.

“I’ve actually never spoken on this before. But Harrison Barnes, I think to this day, still don’t like me for KD coming [to Golden State]. The reality is, I didn’t tell them to trade you to bring KD in. He took it very personally because of the story that came out that I cried to KD in the car,” Draymond Green said.

It’s not surprising to hear that Harrison Barnes carried some animosity against his former club. But Green claims he’s been singled out, while the other guys like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been given a pass.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“For instance, this dude invited Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], everybody at his wedding except me. Bruh. All these dudes were at the same meeting that I was with KD,” the Warriors forward continued.

Draymond Explains Why Harrison Barnes Doesn’t Like Him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kraeTvNrod — Charlie (@PlayoffDray) April 25, 2023

Draymond Green claims it wasn’t anything personal and respects Barnes’ decision to cut him off. But given that the Kevin Durant move led to two more championships for the Warriors, he’d do it all over again.