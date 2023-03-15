Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Scuffles in the NBA are a regular occurrence nowadays and that was once again the case on Monday as Sacramento Kings veteran Trey Lyles grabbed Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez by the throat. As a result, both players have been reprimanded for their actions.

Lyles is set to serve a one-game suspension, while Lopez is required to pay a $25,000 fine, as reported by Shams Charania.

The brouhaha occurred at the end of the game when Giannis Antetokounmpo was killing the clock. Lyles, clearly frustrated, fouled The Greek Freak and pushed him, which resulted in Lopez stepping in and giving the Canadian a piece of his mind before Lyles grabbed Lopez. Both players were ejected:

Brook Lopez & Trey Lyles were ejected for this scuffle (Via @SeanCunningham) pic.twitter.com/eBLIdgK7QF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 14, 2023

That was the Bucks’ 14th straight win over the Kings, so it’s understandable why Trey Lyles showed such frustration. As for Lopez, well, he won’t have to pay that $25,000, anyway. Giannis said after the contest that he’d pay it since the center came to his defense.

To be frank, though, Lyles had no right pushing Antetokounmpo after the foul. It also shows the rest of the league that if you mess with The Greek Freak, you’re going to have to deal with Lopez, who is an absolute giant of a man.

Trey Lyles is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per night for Sacramento in 61 outings off the bench. Lopez meanwhile has put up 15.5 points and grabbed 6.7 boards in 68 appearances, all starts. The Kings are back in action Wednesday against the Bulls. The Bucks on the other hand take the floor again on Thursday versus Indiana.