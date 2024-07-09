After losing in the NBA Play-In Tournament last season, the Kings made a statement by acquiring DeMar DeRozan in a three-team deal with the Bulls and Spurs. However, Sacramento is still working the phones as it tries to make another headlining move.

The Kings are especially targeting two specific players, via ESPN's James Ham.

“According to league sources, the Kings are still working the phones looking for at least one more piece to put them to put them over the top,” Ham said. “The targets are the same as they have been for the last week, with both Kyle Kuzma and Lauri Markkanen high on their list. With DeMar DeRozan locked in, the team now has clarity on their assets and where they stand salary-wise.”

Kuzma or Markkanen would bolster the lineup even further, most likely sliding DeRozan into the backcourt alongside point guard De'Aaron Fox. However, Sacramento would have to give up a significant amount of assets for either player.

What would it take to get one of these deals done?

The Kings will have to cough up more draft picks, and possibly another bench player

Markkanen may be difficult to land this off-season, as the Jazz reportedly wanted Keegan Murray in exchange, via Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar.

“While the Kings were reportedly interested in Markkanen, they didn't want to give up Murray after his improved second season,” Bachar said. “The 23-year-old's averages of 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game during his 2023-24 campaign all represented increases from his rookie-season marks.”

Murray, who's still just 23, could make an even bigger jump in his third year, which would be ideal for Sacramento.

“He also remained an effective long-range shooter, connecting on 35.8 percent of his 6.6 three-point attempts each night,” Bachar continued. “As Sacramento attempts to bounce back from a play-in tournament exit after winning 46 games in the regular season, Murray should still be an important piece of the Kings' starting unit with DeRozan in the mix.”

If Markkanen is off the table, expect Kuzma to be next in line. The veteran small forward thrived on the Wizards last season, scoring 22.6 points per game on 46.3% shooting, with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He'd be a more than satisfactory consolation prize, especially because he may be cheaper than Markkanen.

Washington wants at least two first-round picks and Kevin Huerter for Kuzma, via Sports Illustrated. This would be preferable to giving up Murray, as Huerter is a decent role player, but doesn't have the same upside. If the deal goes through, the Kings would rise from a playoff team to a bonafide championship contender.