The Sacramento Kings are currently 13-13 and 12th in the Western Conference, and they're looking to make improvements to their team with a trade. There are a few players that have been on their radar, and they have the assets to make the necessary moves to get a deal done,” according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Nets forward Cam Johnson and Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma are two players the Kings held interest in dating back to the offseason, league sources said. The problem with pursuing Johnson is that Brooklyn is looking for expiring contracts in return, which doesn't match Huerter and Lyles since both players are under contract through the 2025-26 season,” Siegel wrote. “LaVine is another player that the Kings have long held interest in, yet many league personnel feel targeting the Bulls star isn't in Sacramento's plans this year.”

Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, and first-round pick Devin Carter are three tradeable assets that can be put in a deal, but the question is if the other team would want those players.

Kings looking to improve roster

Kyle Kuzma has been a player linked to the Kings since the beginning of the season, but they ended up getting DeMar DeRozan. So far, the experiment probably hasn't worked out as much as they thought it would since they're near the bottom of the Western Conference. Kyle Kuzma is a player who could help them get more shot creation from anywhere on the floor, but defensively they might take a step back.

Cameron Johnson is one of the better three-point shooters in the league, and he'll be able to help any team that he's on instantly. The Kings won't be the only team looking to use his services, especially with how small his contract is compared to other players in the league.

With a few of the Kings' players in shooting slumps, most notably their wings, there's no surprise that they're looking for help in that department. From a talent standpoint, the Kings have one of the more loaded teams in the league, but it's not coming together to get wins right now. At some point, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are going to have to take over and do whatever they can to get the teams in a good spot in the conference. DeRozan has also shown that he can catch fire at any time, so those three players will have to do a lot of heavy lifting.