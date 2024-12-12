One of the most disrespected and looked-over stars in the NBA is Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. When it comes to consistency and playing his role as the Kings' second star next to De'Aaron Fox, Sabonis is the definition of perfection. That is why Mike Brown loves his big man so much. However, Sabonis isn't the only “do-it-all” center in the NBA, as Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic surely takes the mantle of best big man in the league due to everything he can do.

There are a lot of similarities between Jokic and Sabonis. While Jokic is obviously the best player in the world right now, both big men help initiate their respective teams' offenses. After all, they are the only players in the league averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists per game this season.

Perhaps the most intriguing statistics that connect Jokic and Sabonis are how many times they have the ball in their possession every game. In fact, among the top 25 players in total touches last season, Sabonis had the second-shortest average touch length, behind only Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN. This is the reason why Brown believes Sabonis has an edge over Jokic.

“I'm not saying Domas is better than Jokic or anything like that,” Brown told Holmes. “But, to me that's why Domas is a better playmaker than Jokic.”

Brown also went on to explain how Sabonis is utilized more as a point guard for the Kings than a center. Sabonis brings the ball up the court and initiates the offense on either side, regardless of what the opposing defense looks like.

While Jokic may be the best player in the NBA right now, Brown is sticking with his big man.

Domantas Sabonis' value to Kings

When it comes to making plays for others and increasing the team's overall ability on offense, Sabonis is exactly what the Kings hoped he would be alongside Fox.

The three-time All-Star is among the best passers in the league, not just at the center position, and he has been the best when it comes to grabbing rebounds. Sabonis has led the league in rebounds each of the last two seasons, and he set some video game-like numbers on the glass last season.

Aside from recording 77 double-doubles in 82 games last season, the most in the league, Sabonis set a new franchise record for consecutive double-doubles, passing the great Jerry Lucas with 47 consecutive double-doubles during the 2023-24 season. The Kings big man also surpassed Kevin Love's 53 consecutive double-double mark, giving Sabonis the longest streak with a double-double since the 1976-77 NBA/ABA merger.

Sabonis has proven to be one of the most impactful players in the entire NBA, which is why everyone in the Kings organization loves him. Whether or not Sabonis is better than Jokic in any category is open for discussion, but Brown and Sacramento are as happy as they can be with their All-Star center.