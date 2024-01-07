Sacramento is expected to waive the forward on Sunday.

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly set to waive forward Juan Toscano Anderson on Sunday, according to James Ham of TheKingsBeat.com:

“According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings are expected to waive Juan Toscano-Anderson tomorrow and drop back to 14 rostered players.”

Toscano-Anderson is a California native who played his college basketball with the Marquette Golden Eagles in Wisconsin.

The Kings signed him in December after he averaged 19.8 points per game with the Mexico City Capitanes of the G League. Toscano-Anderson also averaged six rebounds per game and 3.6 assists with the team.

Toscano-Anderson played for the Warriors from 2019 to 2022 and became a fan favorite with his swagger, hustle plays and determination. He hit 40% of his three-pointers in his second season with the team but shot 34.8 percent or less the other two seasons.

He last played for the Jazz and Lakers, averaging just over three points per game total.

Having an extra roster spot could make a trade easier for the Kings as we approach the Feb 8 deadline. Sacramento was rumored to be pursuing the Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam but, just hours after being mentioned as a “serious suitor” for the forward, Sacramento reportedly pulled out of the race for his services.

According to the latest updates, it doesn't mean that the Kings and Raptors won't re-engage on discussions for a potential deal in the future since things remain “fluid.” But for now, their talks are over.

The Sacramento Kings, reportedly without Toscano-Anderson, next take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.