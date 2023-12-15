The Kings have signed a former Warriors favorite out of the G-League.

The Sacramento Kings are one of the top championship contenders in the Western Conference this season, and they've been reminding many fans of the Golden State Warriors lately.

The Kings have kept a close eye on their rivals in the Pacific Division and have built a starting lineup and bench that are emblematic of up-tempo, ‘strength-in-numbers' Warriors-style basketball.

On Thursday, it was announced that Coach Mike Brown and the Kings would be bringing in a former Warriors fan favorite, a rugged forward who is known for doing the dirty work down low under the basket, and hitting timely outside shots.

The rumor mill is busy with talk of a potential Kings trade for Pascal Siakam. Predictions were released for the Kings' showdown with the Thunder tonight.

On Thursday, reporter Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest Kings roster move.

Kings Sign Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson

Juan Toscano-Anderson is a California native who played his college basketball with the Marquette Golden Eagles in Wisconsin.

The Kings have signed him according to Wojnarowski after a 19.8 point average was recorded with the Mexico City Capitanes of the G League. Toscano-Anderson also averaged six rebounds per game and 3.6 assists with the team.

Toscano-Anderson played for the Warriors from 2019 to 2022 and became a fan favorite with his swagger, hustle plays and determination. He hit 40% of his three-pointers in his second season with the team but shot 34.8 percent or less the other two seasons.

He last played for the Jazz and Lakers, averaging just over three points per game total.

Kings Battle Thunder on Thursday

A matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the 15-7 Oklahoma City Thunder was scheduled for Thursday night at 10 pm. The game is being held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and figures to be a matchup of two of the best young teams in the sport.