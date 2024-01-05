Rumors suggest the Kings want to package Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter to potentially trade for Pascal Siakam.

The NBA rumor mill is heating up with the trade deadline quickly approaching (February 8). As a result, the Sacramento Kings are one team to keep an eye on. Rumors suggest the franchise is aiming to make a big move and Sacramento is connected to Pascal Siakam.

At the very least, reports indicate the Kings have been calling around the league to gauge what a package consisting of Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter is worth, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Additionally, Sacramento is not going to shop Keegan Murray.

“The Kings have been calling opposing front offices to gauge the value of packaging Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Not exactly the youthful tandem that came back from New York, and Sacramento won’t consider moving sophomore sharpshooter Keegan Murray, sources said.”

As for Pascal Siakam, there are multiple teams rumored to be interested in acquiring the veteran power forward. But with the number of assets available on the Kings, Sacramento very well could make the best offer. Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, and maybe some draft capital might be enough to get a deal done with Toronto. But it's also important to remember that Siakam is currently in a contract year.

“Yet with the clock ticking ever closer to when Siakam can reach the open market, any team with interest will have to understand his willingness to re-sign this summer. Plus several clubs that project to have significant cap space, such as Detroit and Indiana, could simply opt to test their fate of landing Siakam in free agency, rather than send any rookie-scale player north of the border.”

Considering the Raptors allowed Fred VanVleet to walk last offseason, it might smart for Toronto to make trade before the deadline so they can at least get something of value back in return. Regardless, the Kings are definitely a team to watch for in the coming weeks.