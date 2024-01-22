The 23-year-old is possibly on the trade block as New York looks to upgrade.

The NBA trade deadline is less than three weeks away and the New York Knicks are reportedly looking for another deal beyond the acquiring of OG Anunoby earlier this season.

Should the Knicks pull off another trade, it's likely to include Quenton Grimes as part of a package, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel:

“Grimes, who has seen his production and minutes decline, is on the trade block and likely to see a change in scenery before the trade deadline on February 8. However, the Knicks are not interested in just dealing the 23-year-old to the highest bidder. New York has actively been making calls and gauging the market for a trade package that consists of Grimes, veteran Evan Fournier's expiring contract, and draft picks, league sources told ClutchPoints. Along with being in contact with the Raptors regarding Brown, sources said the Knicks have also held conversations focused on former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray with the Atlanta Hawks.”

The Knicks are said to be looking for another ballhandler who can serve as backup for Brunson or even start alongside him, which is something they could really use after losing shot-creators in Quickley and Barrett.

The approach signals a change from only a year or two ago when the Knicks refused to include Grimes in trade talks. The 23-year-old has fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau of late, losing the starting shooting guard job to Donte DiVincenzo on Dec. 8 and seeing his playing time decrease from 30 minutes a game in 2022-23 to 17 since moving to the second unit.

The 23-year-old shooting guard was poised for a breakout season this 2023-24 after he put up 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 71 games (66 as a starter) for the Knicks last season.