Quentin Grimes' days with the Knicks might be numbered...

After the New York Knicks traded Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, it looks like Quentin Grimes could be on the move next.

According to the latest reports, the Knicks are “actively fielding offers” for Grimes amid their search for more help behind superstar guard Jalen Brunson, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. The ‘Bockers are said to be looking for another ballhandler who can serve as backup for Brunson or even start alongside him, which is something they could really use after losing shot-creators in Quickley and Barrett.

Grimes has been at the center of that trade search, since he's a piece that the Knicks could part ways with amid his decreased role with the team.

“The Knicks are actively fielding offers for the former first-round pick, according to rival executives who have been in contact with New York’s front office,” Katz wrote, explaining: “The approach signals a change from only a year or two ago when the Knicks clutched onto Grimes in trade talks. The 23-year-old has fallen out of favor with head coach Tom Thibodeau of late, losing the starting shooting guard job to Donte DiVincenzo on Dec. 8 and seeing his playing time decrease from 30 minutes a game in 2022-23 to 17 since moving to the second unit.”

It is unknown if there's any specific player that the Knicks are targeting, though Quentin Grimes could be an intriguing piece for any young rebuilding team. The 23-year-old shooting guard was poised for a breakout season this 2023-24 after he put up 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 71 games (66 as a starter) for New York last campaign. He could also help a team that's in need of shooting considering that he's a career 38.6 percent shooter from distance.

Quentin Grimes trade talks

For what it's worth, the Grimes trade talks have been going on for weeks now. Earlier this January, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that the name of the Knicks youngster has been mentioned in league circles, especially considering his situation in New York where an increased role is out of the question.

“Quentin Grimes has suddenly become an interesting name for the Knicks to think about. After signing Donte DiVincenzo this past offseason and recently extending the contract of Miles McBride, Grimes' future in New York is suddenly being discussed around the league,” Siegel wrote.

“The former first-round pick has shot 37.7 percent from 3-point range this season and could continue to develop into an excellent 3-and-D player on the perimeter if given the opportunity to prove his worth. Although Quickley and Barrett are gone, Grimes' role is not expected to increase much compared to DiVincenzo.”

It will be intriguing to see which team will be interested in Grimes, though fans should hear plenty of new information in the coming days with the NBA trade deadline coming and more teams actively engaging with others for potential deals. With the Knicks really active in tinkering the roster after adding OG Anunoby, it's unlikely they will stop or slow down.

If the Knicks really end up trading Grimes, it means only Miles McBride and Jericho Sims would be left among all the players that they have drafted and taken since 2019. The team took RJ Barrett third overall in 2019, while Obi Toppin was eighth overall and Immanuel Quickley was 20th overall in 2020. Grimes was the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.