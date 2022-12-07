By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Evan Fournier is the New York Knicks’ third-highest-paid player on the roster. It’s no surprise that amongst the NBA rumors is that New York has reportedly had discussions to try to trade away the Frenchman’s rather hefty contract.

Fournier is due approximately $37 million over this season and the next with a team option worth $19 million in 2024-25. According to Knicks reporter for The Athletic Fred Katz, the front office isn’t willing to attach any future draft pick compensation to get rid of their obligation. But they could perhaps be willing to include a couple of their young peripheral pieces in Immanuel Quickley or Cam Reddish if it allowed them to shed the money, via The Athletic:

“They also have communicated that they are willing to attach Quickley or Reddish to Evan Fournier to make a trade work, league sources said.

“Losing the Fournier money doesn’t equate to an abundance of cap space going forward, but it certainly nets them closer to financial flexibility. With RJ Barrett’s extension kicking in next season, it would be a good chance to offset that expense.”

A potential deal involving just Immanuel Quickley has reportedly been on the table based on the NBA rumor mill in an attempt to free up some minutes while also getting additional draft capital.

“The Knicks have discussed with other teams various types of Quickley-related deals. In discussions where the 23-year-old is the standalone piece going out, New York has targeted a future first-round pick, league sources said. The team is overflowing with guys who could justify playing time. Moving on from one of the guards could free up space.”

It’s unclear what the exact compensation for Quickley ultimately ends up being, but he’s said to be closer to being worth that first-round pick than Cam Reddish, who the Knicks paid a first rounder for when they acquired him last season. The market for the former lottery pick is said to be “sparse” particularly with his restricted free agency coming this offseason.