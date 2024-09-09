NBA free agent Cedi Osman is heading to Greece. Osman signed a contract with Panathinaikos. However, contrary to a report by Eurohoop's Nikola Miloradovic, suggesting Osman turned down a training camp invite from the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA insider Marc Stein is saying that was never the case, per The Stein Line.

“It has been reported in Europe that Turkish swingman Cedi Osman turned down a training camp invite from the Lakers before signing with Panathinaikos in Greece,” Stein said. “But sources close to the situation told The Stein Line that no such offer was extended by L.A. despite LeBron James' well-known fondness for Osman dating to their days as Cavaliers teammates.”

As a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Osman played one season with Lakers superstar LeBron James in 2017-18. Some believed Osman's turned down a contract that was offered to Lakers' Alex Fudge, a recent two-way signing. However, with 15 guaranteed contracts on payroll, the Lakers don't have enough cap space to sign Osman for the upcoming season.

“The Lakers have 15 guaranteed contracts and are less than $50,000 away from crossing into second apron luxury tax territory, so there would be no reasonable pathway to add Osman to the team even had he come to camp and played well,” Stein added. “Sources say that the 29-year-old, who played in San Antonio last season, signed a one-year deal with Panathinaikos in hopes that he can play his way back to the NBA next season.”

Cedi Osman says signing with Greece club team was an ‘Easy' choice

Cedi Osman was selected 31st overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft. After playing six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one with the San Antonio Spurs, Osman is excited for his new opportunity with Greece's Panathinaikos, which for him, was an easy choice.

“It was a long process, but, obviously, it was an easy choice for me,” Osman said, per Hoopshype's Rory Maher. “I have known Panathinaikos for a lot of years. I played against them as a kid. And Ergin [Ataman] was my coach since I was a kid. There were links with other teams, but it was not a really hard choice for me.”

Osman signed a one-year deal with the Spurs and averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 17.6 minutes last season. In a minimized role compared to being a starter in his second and third year with the Cavs, Osman's stats were a far cry from the 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists he averaged in 2018-19. But he did shoot a career-best 38.9% from three during his time in San Antonio.

Perhaps a stint overseas will help the 29-year-old guard fulfill his next opportunity in the NBA.