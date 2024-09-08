Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman reportedly turned down a training camp invite from the Los Angeles Lakers to sign with Panathinaikos, a Greek basketball team.

“He also received interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, which invited him for a training camp; however, due to the lack of guarantees about making it to the season roster, he decided to refuse and come back to Europe,” according to an article from Eurohoops’ Nikola Miloradovic.

Osman, who hails from North Macedonia, is returning to Europe after seven NBA seasons, mostly spent with the Cavaliers.

The Turkish international forward began his career with Anadolu Efes in 2011 before moving to the NBA six years later.

Cedi Osman in the NBA

Drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Osman began his NBA career with a strong Cavaliers team led by LeBron James, making the NBA Finals in his rookie season (2017-18). During that season, he played 61 games and averaged 3.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.4 steals per game.

Osman served as a reliable reliever for the Cavaliers, but it was only in the following season, after James departed for the Lakers, that he saw a significant increase in touches and minutes per game.

During his sophomore season, Osman had arguably the most productive year of his NBA career. In 76 games and 75 starts during the 2018-19 regular season, he averaged a career-best 13.0 points per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range. He also contributed 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

Cedi Osman appeared in 404 regular-season games and 19 playoff games with the Cavaliers before the team traded him to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 offseason. This move was part of a three-team trade that also included the Miami Heat.

The 29-year old’s time with the San Antonio Spurs was short. He played only one season with them, averaging 6.8 points per game in a reserve role during the 2023-24 regular season.

Osman heading to Greece and strengthening Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos announced the signing of Cedi Osman via a video on his Instagram page. This move bolsters Panathinaikos' already strong roster with the addition of the NBA veteran, who is returning to Europe for the first time since 2017.

By choosing a contract with Panathinaikos over a Lakers training camp invite, Osman reportedly preferred the stability of a guaranteed roster spot over the uncertainty of competing for one.

The Lakers couldn’t offer Osman a guaranteed contract because they don’t have any open roster spots, a situation stemming from poor decisions made last offseason. They granted player options to Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, and Cam Reddish for the 2024-25 season. Given their underwhelming performances, all three exercised their options, occupying valuable roster spots that could have been used for upgrades like Osman.

Eurohoops sources report that Cedi Osman was close to signing with Real Madrid, but the deal ultimately fell through.

We’ll know sooner rather than later if Osman made the right choice for his basketball career by turning down the Lakers’ training camp offer in favor of moving overseas.