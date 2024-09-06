Alex Fudge has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Thursday. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Fudge signed a two-way contract with Dallas during the season and even played for the Mavs' Summer League team this past offseason.

Fudge, 21, appeared in six total NBA games between the Mavs and Lakers during the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 5.5 points on 55.6 percent field goal shooting during that span. Fudge added 1.5 rebounds per outing across 13 minutes per game.

The Mavericks moved on from Fudge after the Summer League came to an end. He displayed signs of potential, but Dallas went in a different direction. Dallas' roster is mostly full at the moment and the Mavs have other difficult decisions to make.

Meanwhile, the Lakers needed some extra depth. Fudge still features an enticing ceiling and he could make an impact for LA. He will need to work hard in order to receive regular playing time, though.

What former Mavericks forward Alex Fudge brings to Lakers

Fudge is a tremendous athlete who stands 6'8″. He offers versatility on the defensive end of the floor, something that is especially valuable in today's game with many teams' ability to consistently stretch the floor.

Fudge can finish around the basket. With that being said, he is working to become a more reliable all-around scorer. Fudge would benefit from adding a consistent jump-shot to his game.

There is a lot to like about Fudge, though. At the very least, he should be someone teams can utilize as a quality rebounder and defender. Fudge could even earn a starting role someday if he takes a step forward on the offensive end of the floor.

It should be remembered that Fudge is only 21 years old. The Mavericks will be fine without him and he will not make or break the Lakers' season, but again, his ceiling should not be overlooked.