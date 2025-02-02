The Los Angeles Lakers have signaled a shift when it comes to the direction of their franchise, as they pulled off a massive blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks on early Sunday morning. Superstar guard Luka Doncic is coming to town, while fellow superstar center Anthony Davis is headed the other way in one of the most surprising trades in NBA history.

The Lakers have been on a roll as of late, with the duo of Davis and LeBron James leading the way. It was clear that Davis had become Los Angeles' top option on offense this season, with the team looking to lighten the load off of James' shoulders considering he recently turned 40 years old. However, concerns over Davis' ability to consistently be their top option on offense reportedly led to the front office being OK with dealing him away.

“Let’s go back to that key word for a moment: alpha. While Davis had no shortage of fans within the Lakers’ walls, there was also a strong sense that he wasn’t ‘1-A' material. League sources say there were concerns about his durability and availability and a belief that he could never truly be counted on as a top option in the future,” Marc Stein reported in the wake of this trade.

Lakers get their new “alpha” in Anthony Davis trade

Davis has been having a strong season with the Lakers, averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Injuries remain an issue with him, though, (he's currently dealing with an abdominal injury that caused him to miss the past two games), and Los Angeles' front office was reasonably concerned with how Davis would fare when James inevitably retires from the NBA.

That led to them going out and getting Doncic, and while he's dealing with a calf injury of his own, he has proven he can be his team's top option after he led Dallas to the NBA Finals last season. There's no doubt Davis is talented, but with the option to land Doncic on the table, Los Angeles has swung big in hopes that he can elevate their team to another level for this season and many others down the line.