The Los Angeles Lakers are going shopping for a new player! With their Play-In and playoffs dreams revived, the team needs to beef up some areas of their roster. There have been recent rumblings as to who the team will sign in order to complement their roster. As it turns out, the Lakers seem to have plans to sign someone… it’s just not clear who yet, per Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

“I anticipate the Lakers will sign a player tomorrow, probably for the rest of the season and an additional year with a non- or partial-guranteee (perhaps with a team option)”

The Lakers have already built a pretty solid roster, all things considered. After their midseason remodeling, the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis is more well-rounded. They have solid defenders, great shooters, and a defense that is more engaged than ever.

However, that’s not to say that the roster is without flaws. In particular, the Lakers’ depth at the big man position is particularly suspect. Anthony Davis is great, and Mo Bamba has proven to be a reliable backup. However, both players are also notoriously injury-prone. They need another reliable body to be able to handle the load in case one of them goes down.

No matter how the playoffs (or Play-In Tournament) goes, this season can already be chalked up as a success for the Lakers. After their god-awful start, they managed to turn their fortunes around (even before the fateful trade deadline). Now, we’ll see just how far LA’s momentum will take them.