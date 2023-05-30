A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long offseason in front of them following an embarrassing sweep at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers’ struggles to contain Jokic also brought added attention to the team’s need for more muscle in the frontcourt to help out Anthony Davis. To that end, Los Angeles is rumored to be looking in the direction of an interesting soon-to-be free-agent big man.

Via Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily:

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid could be an option for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason in free agency. Sources tell Lakers Daily that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Reid, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Reid will see his current contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves expire by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. He is expected to get plenty of attention in the free-agent market thanks to his impressive performance this season. In 68 games, Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks while playing in only 18.4 minutes per contest. The Timberwolves see value in Reid, but with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns still on the team, it won’t be easy for the former LSU Tigers star to get increased minutes. So far in his NBA career that started in the 2019-20 campaign, Reid carries averages of 22.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per 36 minutes, while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.

The Lakers would love to have someone like Reid as part of their frontcourt, but they will also have to make a decision on the likes of Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel in the offseason.