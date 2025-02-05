The Charlotte Hornets might be taking some huge swings at the NBA trade deadline in an effort to improve their roster for the rest of the 2024-25 season. One player who has drawn interest from opposing franchises has been sixth-year forward Cody Martin.

Ahead of Thursday's 3 PM ET deadline, one of the latest developments involves the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, both of whom are reportedly interested in acquiring the Hornets veteran, league sources told HoopsHype.

(via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype)

“Charlotte Hornets swingman Cody Martin has received trade interest from several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets, league sources told HoopsHype.

Previously, the Phoenix Suns tried to acquire Martin in a bigger trade that would’ve sent Jusuf Nurkic to the Hornets, as reported by HoopsHype on January 16th.

In addition, Martin and future second-round draft picks from Charlotte were discussed in sign-and-trade discussions for Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okorothis summer, which fell through once Okoro agreed to re-sign with Cleveland, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The Lakers still plan to stir up the market this week, following the groundbreaking trade for Luka Doncic. It appears that their priority is an additional rim protector to quell the pain of losing Anthony Davis as part of the Dallas Mavericks deal. Still, Martin would be a viable wing to free up Rui Hachimura to play more frontcourt minutes.

As for the Nuggets, they could use Martin as a quality depth option behind Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

Cody Martin's season with the Hornets

Averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, Martin is having one of the best seasons of his career. The Hornets are quickly on the fast track to a lost campaign at 12-35, so it's expected that they will be major sellers on Thursday.

While a rebuild is not out of the question, the front office will work on finding an additional star or continue to jettison current contracts in order to surround LaMelo Ball with talent.