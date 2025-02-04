A surprise late-night trade has created ripples across the NBA landscape. News has broken that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets have made a deal involving draft picks. The Hornets will receive a 2029 second-round selection, while sending a 2030 conditional second rounder to Oklahoma City, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Charlotte gets a 2029 second-round draft pick, originally belonging to the Suns, from the Thunder in exchange for a 2030 conditional second-round draft pick originally belonging to the Nuggets,” posted Siegel on the social media site. “Why? Who knows…”

It's an intriguing trade to say the least. Usually, these types of trades are precursors to something larger. Is that the case when it comes to what the Hornets and Thunder might be planning? Stay tuned.