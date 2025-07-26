With Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola going through rehab after a long stint of being sidelined from MLB action, the next step of his rehab plan has been revealed. As the Phillies are wrapped in rumors ahead of the trade deadline, Nola is focused on getting back to 100 percent shape to contribute to the team's success.

According to Charlotte Varnes, Nola will make a rehab start with Philadelphia's Triple-A team in Lehigh Valley on Thursday. The plan is for him to throw 60 pitches and examine how he feels after the fact in terms of how his body responds.

The ace has been sidelined since May 16 as he is currently recovering from a right ankle sprain, as Nola said Friday that it has been “tough” not pitching and contributing, per On Pattison.

“Obviously, want to get back, for sure, it's tough not pitching,” Nola said. “It's been a little while. You know, I'm here to pitch, it's what I'm used to doing, going out there every five days, taking a ball for this team. Not being able to do it for this long has been tough, but I learned some things during this rehab process.”

“Trying to educate myself as much as I can on the injuries I've had,” Nola continued. “Just trying to get back out there and help the team out as best as I can. And know and try to finish strong, keep my body strong here on out. Excited to go to Lehigh [Valley] and pitch a couple of games over there and finally be in game situations.”

Aaron Nola: "I'm excited to go to Lehigh and pitch a couple games." He did three up-downs in a live BP today, throwing around 60 pitches. He was pain free. (Via @TimKellySports)

Phillies' Aaron Nola described the recovery process as going “smooth”

As the Phillies are rumored to improve on their pitching before the trade deadline, Nola's return would only increase their effectiveness. However, his season was no doubt not up to his standard as he sports a 6.16 ERA with 52 strikeouts and a 1-7 record.

Nola spoke earlier in July about the recovery process and how “smooth” it is going and was grateful it didn't end up becoming a season-ending injury, according to USA Today Sports.

“It's going smooth so far,” Nola told USA TODAY Sports. “I've thrown probably seven times, no problems. Haven't really gotten on it super hard yet. Hoping today goes well again and having tomorrow off to recover and back at it on Friday. It is going smoothly.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when the 32-year-old returns to major league play, though it'll be crucial to see how his body responds to the rehab starts.