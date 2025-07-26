It hasn't been that long since DeWonna Bonner left the Indiana Fever for the Phoenix Mercury. Next Wednesday, Bonner will make her return to Indiana as the Mercury takes on the Fever.

On Saturday, Bonner expressed her feelings about returning to Indiana after she left, according to ESPN. When asked about what she would do differently, Bonner said that she has no regrets about her decision.

“I wouldn't do anything differently, I think my journey is my journey, and I'm going to accept that,” she said. “It carried me to where I am now in Phoenix, and it happened that way for a reason.”

Bonner is a 14-year WNBA veteran. She first entered the league in 2009 with the Mercury and remained with them until 2019. Since then, she has gone on to play for the Connecticut Sun before joining the Fever in February.

At the time, the Fever were considered title contenders. Bonner joined alongside Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Tiffany Mitchell, and Kelsey Mitchell.

However, Bonner left because they did not feel adjusted to the system. Additionally, she refuted claims that her upset at being taken off the bench was the basis for her departure.

“That wasn't ever the issue. That's never been me,” Bonner said. “I have no problems coming off the bench. I have never been that player. I don't feel like I have that reputation.”

Bonner is a six-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year. Additionally, she is a six-time All-Star and a two-time WNBA champion.

DeWanna Bonner and her play with the Mercury

Upon returning to the Mercury, DeWanna Bonner found her place on a contending team. As of now, the Mercury are 15-9 in the Western Conference.

They are trailing six games behind the first-place Minnesota Lynx. Meanwhile, Bonner is averaging 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

All in all, Bonner's addition has been a positive development. She has made considerable contributions coming off the bench and has put up some notable performances.

On July 14, she scored a season high 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Golden State Valkyries. In her first four games, she averaged 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.