The Los Angeles Lakers picked up quite a haul in the recently-concluded 2023 NBA Draft. Apart from scooping up Jalen Hood-Schifino as the No. 17 overall pick, LA also picked up Maxwell Lewis in the second round. They then added a trio of undrafted studs shortly after the draft in Colin Castleton, D'Moi Hodge, and Alex Fudge.

As it turns out, the Lakers aren't done just yet. According to team insider Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, LA has one more addition up its sleeve ahead of the 2023-24 season:

“Sources say the Lakers will sign TCU guard Damion Baugh to an Exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-4 guard, he averaged 12.6 pts, 4.7 rebs and 5.8 ast last season,” Woike wrote in his tweet.

Damion Baugh is no star, and it's very much possible that he doesn't even make the final roster cut. However, the former TCU standout now has a chance to prove his worth in the NBA. He got passed up in the NBA Draft, but at least he now has an opportunity to show everyone what he's got.

What is clear is that the Lakers front office have a plan in place this summer. They've already added a handful of pieces around the edges, and they can now focus their attention on what should be a very interesting NBA free agency for them. Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walke IV, Malik Beasley, Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Tristan Thompson are all going to be free agents in the offseason. Needless to say, the Lakers will be facing a myriad of crucial personnel decisions in the coming week.