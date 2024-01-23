The Lakers might not try for Miles Bridges.

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to always be a popular team when trade discussions circulate. This time around is no different, and they are one of the favorites to land Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray. There are other options for the Lakers, and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was listed as another.

However, there are reasons why Bridges to the Lakers is unlikely, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

‘Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets is a big wing L.A. could target for a playoff series with the Clippers to try to neutralize Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Another player with similar size as Finney-Smith and an even more polished offensive game is Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets, but it is unlikely L.A. would pursue a trade for him, sources told ESPN, because he would not retain his Bird rights, meaning the Lakers would be getting Bridges for only the rest of 2023-24 because he would likely find more lucrative offers in free agency than L.A. would be able to offer.'

The Hornets started off Tuesday by sending away Terry Rozier in a trade with the Miami Heat that saw them net Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick. So, the Bridges rumors could pick up. But, the Lakers seem unlikely to kick the tires on a trade since he will likely leave for free agency and sign elsewhere in the summer.

Bridges has come back with a strong season after some legal issues surfaced. On the year, he is averaging 20.9 PPG with seven rebounds and has three straight 20-plus point performances, so there could be a number of teams picking up the phones to call the Hornets. However, it doesn't look as if the Lakers will be one of them.