The Atlanta Hawks are starting their new era, but does that mean they'll show the door to their old guard? Star guard Trae Young is still just 25, but the squad is rumored to be looking to build around the kids.

Young is eyeing the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs as potential destinations, via Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“The Hawks are certainly expected to now gauge trade possibilities for Murray, All-Star guard Trae Young, Clint Capela and the rest of their rostered players who aren’t named Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, sources said,” Fischer explained. “Young does have the Pelicans in mind of preferred possible next teams, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in addition to the Spurs and Lakers, but Young’s fit has never made much sense for a New Orleans situation that currently features C.J. McCollum in its backcourt.”

With the Pelicans reportedly looking to deal Brandon Ingram, the two squads could feasibly work out a deal centering around him and Young. However, as Fischer pointed out, Young teaming up with McCollum and oft-injured Zion Williamson isn't as exciting as a potential Spurs or Lakers move would be.

How likely is it that Young finds himself in the Lone Star State or Tinseltown this summer?

The Hawks would be hard-pressed to get a good enough return from the Lakers

Young teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give Los Angeles a realistic shot at a title, via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd.

“Trae Young with LeBron James — I'm here for it,” Cowherd said. “I do think he would work here. It would be something [Anthony Davis] would like because Trae Young could space the floor. It would be harder to collapse. It's very easy for teams to collapse on Anthony Davis because the Lakers don't have anyone that can shoot the 3. Trae Young is an elite 3-ball, a true point guard and a playmaker. LeBron wouldn't have to be the overwhelming playmaker every time down the floor. Trae Young can do that and LeBron can play off the ball and conserve some energy.”

Young would provide the type of backcourt punch that the Lakers wanted from Russell Westbrook when they traded for him in 2021. The difference is that Young is a far superior shooter, and could primarily operate on the perimeter while James and Davis attack the rim.

“He is exactly what the doctor ordered,” Cowherd continued. “This is exactly the guy that JJ Redick wants to work with. He would be good with Trae Young.”

However, Los Angeles might not have enough assets to fetch Young in a deal. The organization owns just one first-round pick over the next three years and doesn't have any rising players with star potential. A combination of Austin Reaves, a bench player, and a boatload of future draft picks could be enough, but there are no guarantees.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have four first-rounders next year alone, along with two each year between 2025-27. That, along with a player or two, is more than enough to fetch Young and pair him with the league's most exciting second-year star Victor Wembanyama.

Regardless, it's looking more and more like Young's days in Atlanta are numbered.