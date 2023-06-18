Fred VanVleet is about to hit the open market in the 2023 NBA offseason. The Toronto Raptors' star point guard had a pretty rough 2022-23 season for his standards but remains one of the best free agents this summer. Many teams are already reportedly showing interest in the two-way star.

VanVleet is being linked to many teams with four teams in the mix in addition to the Raptors, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers have been named as potential suitors.

“After a mutual decision by VanVleet and the Raptors to hold off extension talks that would’ve potentially landed him a four-year, $114 million contract, which is considered below his market value, Toronto remains in the mix to re-sign the 2022 All-Star guard,” writes Scotto. “However, several other teams, including the Rockets, Lakers, Suns, and Magic, have been linked to VanVleet as potential suitors, while other playoff-caliber teams could emerge as sign-and-trade options.”

In 69 games last season, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, a career-high 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 39.3 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from deep and 89.8 from the free-throw line. He has been a very good shooter in past years and is a strong defender despite being undersized.

The Suns and Magic were noted as potential Fred VanVleet suitors ahead of the trade deadline. Phoenix is likely holding off the pursuit of him as they try to land Bradley Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards. The Miami Heat seem to have a better package if they want to go all out, so Phoenix should prepare to pivot to VanVleet.

The Magic are looking to take a leap into playoff contention and having VanVleet would certainly help. The Rockets are in a similar position, shuffling through star guard options amid James Harden's decision. Meanwhile, amid some major uncertainty regarding D'Angelo Russell's future with the team, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing in a steadier point guard.

Fred VanVleet would fit best with another star offensive creator but is good enough to be a more-than-serviceable lead guard. The market for his services should heat up as free agency nears.