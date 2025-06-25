French phenom Noa Essengue will be among the Toronto Raptors' top realistic options with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. On Tuesday, ClutchPoints asked the projected lottery pick which NBA players he models his game after.

“I’d say guys like Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Kawhi [Leonard]. They can really do everything on the court. Play defense, dribble, shooting,” he replied.

"I'd say guys like Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Kawhi [Leonard]. They can really do everything on the court. Play defense, dribble, shooting," he replied.

The response quickly caught the eyes of Raptors fans. Toronto is projected to select Essengue with the No. 9 pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.

Could his allusion to the team's current and former stars be an indication of what's to come?

Noa Essengue says he models game after Raptors stars after ahead of 2025 NBA draft

Essengue would check several boxes Masai Ujiri has prioritized in past prospects. At 6-foot-10 barefoot with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and fluid athleticism, the 18-year-old forward boasts impressive two-way upside.

Essengue has been impressive this season while playing in the BBL, Germany's top professional league. He has averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 52/28/71 shooting splits in 22.8 minutes per game for Ratiopharm Ulm.

Offensively, Essengue has been effective as a transition ball-handler, roll man and secondary self-creator, posting a 62.5 true shooting percentage. He's been a free-throw drawing machine, attempting 7.6 per 36 minutes and converting 70.7 percent. Adding weight to his 204-pound frame while improving his raw handle and outside shot could elevate his game to another level down the line.

Essengue's length and nimble feet offer immense versatility defensively, something the Raptors have placed a premium on under Ujiri.

The French prospect will continue to be linked to Toronto leading up to the team's pick on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report projects the Brooklyn Nets to select him at No. 8, while several other mock drafts have him coming off the board in the late lottery or mid-teens.