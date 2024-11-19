The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a strong start to the 2024-25 NBA season, currently sitting at 9-4 after Saturday evening's road win vs the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers remain undefeated at home under newly minted head coach JJ Redick, and the team has seen some MVP caliber production thus far from big man Anthony Davis.

Although he stated on several occasions that his preferred position is the power forward, the Lakers have started Davis at the center position in every game thus far this season, and at least one part of the reason why is the team's lack of depth at those positions overall. However, Shams Charania of ESPN recently took to the Pat McAfee Show to report that the Lakers could be aggressive in their pursuit to shore up that roster weakness.

“They have said for a while now, and I've reported this already, they are looking actively for a big man to add to that lineup. They have assets to play with, they have contracts to play with,” reported Charania. “…There are a few names out there. I don't think that they have fully targeted a name yet.”

Indeed, the Lakers' frontcourt depth behind Davis is shaky at best, with Christian Wood currently out of the lineup due to injury and Jaxson Hayes not providing consistent enough production to warrant a rotational spot in the lineup.

Can the Lakers compete this year?

The early returns on this Lakers season have been promising.

JJ Redick has already made one somewhat drastic move by sending D'Angelo Russell to the bench in favor of a more defensively inclined starting lineup, and Russell has responded with some solid games as the Lakers' sixth man.

Austin Reaves continues to shoot the lights out of the ball while showing some improvement on the defensive end of the floor, and LeBron James remarkably is showing no signs of slowing down as his 40th birthday approaches.

However, the biggest reason for the Lakers' strong start is the play of Davis, who has turned back the clock to the 2020 Bubble version of himself that helped lead the Lakers to their most recent NBA championship.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor for some NBA cup action at home against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening. That game is slated to tip off at 10:30 PM ET at the Crypto.com Arena.